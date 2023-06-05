House Republican Leader’s Teenage Son Photographed Making Nazi Salute, Apologizes

House Minority Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville) issued an apology over the weekend for a photo showing her teenage son making a Nazi salute while standing next to a vintage German fighter plane at the Erickson Aircraft Collection in Madras.

The plane appears to be a replica of a plane called a Focke-Wulf 190. It has a swastika painted on its tail and is part of a large collection of more than 20 vintage planes that Jack Erickson began displaying in Madras in 1983.

The photo circulated on social media over the weekend, drawing immediate censure.

KTVZ, a television station in Bend, first reported on the controversy, and reported that the Central Oregon Diversity Project demanded Breese-Iverson resign over the photo. (Her son is at left in the photo, shown above.)

State Rep. Emerson Levy (D-Bend), who is Jewish, commented on the photo after Breese-Iverson posted her apology. “The photo is inexcusable and offensive,” Levy wrote, adding, “I’ve had no interactions with Minority Leader Breese-Iverson that suggest she holds antisemitic beliefs. I do not believe she holds these grotesque anti-human views in her personal or professional life.”

On June 3, Breese-Iverson posted an apology on Facebook, along with a photo of a handwritten apology from her son, a high school junior.

“Out of extremely poor judgement and without considering the impact this photo would have, he posed in front of the aircraft. My husband and I have been in contact with the school administration about enforcing adequate consequences for his actions, both at school and at home,” Breese-Iverson wrote. “In no way do my husband or I condone these actions, and we apologize to anyone impacted by this image.”

Her son’s message expressed a similar sentiment. “It was a dumb mistake. I really get that now,” he wrote. “Doing something bad in the moment without thinking can cause harm. I apologize to anyone that was offended.”

The House Democrats did not respond to a request for comment. The House Republican caucus issued a statement on the photo:

“The House Republican caucus is aware of a disappointing photo of the House Republican Leader’s son. He has issued an apology and is being held accountable by his school and his parents. The caucus does not condone this behavior and apologizes to those impacted by this image.”