Archbishop Sample ‘Temporarily’ Closes Department of Catholic Schools Amid Parent and Teacher Backlash Over Pronoun Guidance

According to an email sent by a pastor of a Portland Catholic school on Friday, the Archdiocese of Portland has ‘temporarily’ closed its Department of Catholic Schools.

“Yesterday, Archbishop Sample let pastors of schools know of an important change for catholic schools for our Archdiocese…the Department of Catholic Schools has been ‘temporarily’ closed,” wrote Pastor Matt Libra of St. Rose of Lima Catholic School, a K-8, to parents on Friday. “In the interim period the Pastoral Center will coordinate the functions of this Office with the help of a team of principals.”

The abrupt closure comes at a time when parents and teachers at St. Rose are pushing back against Archbishop Alexander Sample’s guidance surrounding the use of personal pronouns. (Sample, whose views on abortion mark him as one of the more conservative archbishops in the country, released guidance earlier this year instructing educators to use the pronouns associated with the child’s assigned sex at birth, and not to use a student’s chosen pronouns.)

Catholic school parents and teachers earlier this month circulated a petition online asking that parents, teachers and other advocates for LGBTQIA youth submit their thoughts on Sample’s guidance.

“A coalition of parents and educators representing over 15 different local parishes and schools is in the process of drafting a response, to express the concerns arising within their communities and invite the Archbishop to meet with a small group of representatives for further dialogue,” the online petition reads. “Many faithful Catholics throughout the Archdiocese of Portland are profoundly concerned about the consequences of this document, which ignores commonly-accepted best practices in education, medicine, psychology, and child development, and has the potential to cause grave harm to an already-vulnerable population.”

Libra added in his Friday email to St. Rose parents that “It does not indicate any closure of schools but rather a reworking of the department at the archdiocesan level.”

It’s unclear if the superintendent of Catholic Schools, Dr. Jeannie Ray-Timoney, is still with the department or exactly what the implications of the temporary closure of the Department of Catholic Schools will be.

The Archdiocese’s Office did not immediately respond to questions about the closure, but WW reached Denise Ramsden, coordinator for the Department of Catholic Schools, via phone on Friday afternoon. “I work for the Department of Catholic Schools, and I’m still here,” Ramadan said in response to questions about the firings.

When asked if superintendent Dr. Jeannie Ray-Timoney was still working employed by the Archdiocese, Ramsden said, “She’s not here today.”

When WW asked if she were ever coming back to work, Ramsden said: “I don’t believe so.”

Ray-Timoney did not respond to a phone call or text seeking comment.



