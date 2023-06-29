Columbia County District Attorney Jeff Auxier Steps Down, Will Return to Multnomah County DA’s Office

In an unusual step, Jeff Auxier, the elected district attorney for Columbia County, has resigned to take a staff position as a senior deputy district attorney in the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office.

Auxier worked as an assistant district attorney in Multnomah County from 2008 to 2017, when he won election as DA in his county of residence. (Auxier started his career as a prosecutor in Marion County.)

Now, he’ll return to his own shop to work for an ally, District Attorney Mike Schmidt, moving his base of operations from a county where he is the boss but that only has 53,156 people (as of the most recent Portland State University figures) to a county that has 810,242 and therefore a lot more crime.

“I‘ve lived in Columbia County for ten years, and have served as its elected District Attorney for almost exactly six years. I really love this place and the people I have worked with,” Auxier says. “I have a connection to Multnomah County too. I have felt compelled to return and work alongside my former colleagues who are fighting for public safety in the city.”

Earlier this month, lawmakers voted to increase pension benefits for line prosecutors but not elected district attorneys. Auxier says that change played no role in his decision.

“It was not a factor, but I am grateful for the benefit,” he says.

Gov. Tina Kotek announced today that her office is accepting applications to fill Auxier’s post through July 24. His last day as district attorney is July 7.