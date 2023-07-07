O’Bryant Square Is Being Renamed Darcelle XV Plaza

While hopes for a Northwest Darcelle XV Street have yet to (officially) come to fruition, the City of Portland has announced that O’Bryant Square will be renamed Darcelle XV Plaza.

“By renaming O’Bryant Square to Darcelle XV Plaza, we are embracing and celebrating the indelible contributions of Darcelle XV to our city’s LGBTQ+ community,” Commissioner Dan Ryan stated in a press release. “This renaming reflects our commitment to fostering a more inclusive city that recognizes the diversity and immense value of its residents.”

The renaming pays tribute to the recent passing of Walter Cole, better known as Darcelle (who, at 92, had been recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s oldest performing drag queen).

“Renaming O’Bryant Square to Darcelle XV Plaza signifies the progress we have made as a city in embracing diversity and embracing LGBTQ+ history,” said Mayor Ted Wheeler. “May this plaza serve as a reminder of our shared journey towards inclusivity and acceptance.”

The rechristening of O’Bryant Square will be solidified with a renaming proclamation, which will take place 2 pm Thursday, July 13 in council chambers. Members of the public are welcome to attend the ceremony.

Located downtown between Southwest Park Avenue and Harvey Milk Street, the former O’Bryant Square (which was named for the first mayor of Portland, Hugh O’Bryant) has had a checkered history (and was even fenced off due to structural problems in 2018).

Hopefully, the renaming will represent a new day for the plaza. And in the meantime, it represents a historic step toward honoring Darcelle.

“Darcelle XV Plaza will stand as a powerful symbol of progress, unity, and resilience,” reads the resolution to rename the space. “It reinforces the idea that diversity is celebrated, and every person deserves dignity, respect, and the freedom to be their true selves.”