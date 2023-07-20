Gonzalez Abandons Attempt to Change Charter Change Measure After Frosty Reception This Week

City commissioner Rene Gonzalez is no longer pursuing two controversial changes to the voter-approved charter reform measure that 58% of Portland voters supported last November.

“After conferring with my colleagues, it has become clear there is a lack of support within City Hall for the referral measures addressing adjustments to the size of council and the ranked choice voting method,” Gonzalez said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

Gonzalez planned to bring two proposals—shrinking the size of the future City Council from 12 to 8 members and adopting a different form of ranked-choice voting than was included in the November measure—to a vote at next week’s City Council meeting. If either had received a majority vote, it would have been placed on the November 2023 ballot.

But Gonzalez’s proposals—crafted in conjunction with Commissioner Dan Ryan’s office—were panned by colleagues, city staff and select testifiers at a Tuesday City Council meeting.

Just this morning, Ryan told WW he had pulled his proposal to give the mayor veto powers from next week’s City Council vote, which had been the third of the commissioners’ proposed tweaks. He said he did not plan to vote for Gonzalez’s two proposals. (Ryan began to pull back from the package of proposals just days after they first became public last week.)

Mere hours later, and Gonzalez pulled his two referrals from next week’s agenda. But the freshman commissioner stands by his desire for public discussion.

“City commissioners have a responsibility to reassess from time-to-time prior decisions that have long-term effects,” Gonzalez said. “My hope was to reduce cost and streamline its implementation. I look forward to continued dialogue with my colleagues, and public engagement on the question of a mayoral veto this coming spring.”

Wheeler appeared miffed by Gonzalez’s proposals at a Wednesday City Council meeting held to discuss the changes, as did a number of others, who criticized Gonzalez’s attempt to significantly alter the changes voters so recently approved.