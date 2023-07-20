Rubio Asks City Attorney If Portland Street Response Can Use Some of the Money Budgeted for Police Accountability Commission

City Commissioner Carmen Rubio is dipping her toes into the uncertain future of the Portland Street Response program and inquiring as to whether money that is supposed to fund a new police accountability commission could be partially re-routed to the roving mental health program.

Rubio, according to her chief of staff, Jillian Schoene, has asked the City Attorney if Portland Street Response—the city program that sends mental health first responders and medics to aid people in crisis as an alternative to police—would be eligible for some of the 5% of the Portland Police Bureau budget that’s set aside for the new, independent Police Accountability Commission voters approved in 2020.

The goal, Schoene says, is “to bring some financial stability to this very important program.”

Rubio’s request comes at a time of uncertainty for Portland Street Response. It’s housed under Portland Fire and Rescue, but has consistently had culture clashes with the fire bureau. Its program manager, Robyn Burek, recently stepped down. And the commissioner now in charge of the fire bureau, Rene Gonzalez, is loyal to the fire union and has said he’s open to the idea of transferring Portland Street Response to Multnomah County. Gonzalez also restricted the program from handing out tents earlier this year. And the fire bureau, struggling with high overtime costs, is likely to take budgetary precedence over PSR.

It’s unclear what Gonzalez’s game plan is for the program, though he insists that he’s supportive of expanding it to 24/7 operations and fully funding it. Supporters of PSR are skeptical of Gonzalez’s commitment to the program, however.

Now, Rubio, who oversees neither the police bureau nor the fire bureau, is stepping in. She’s eyeing a chunk of funding from the Portland Police Bureau that, thanks to a 2020 ballot measure approved by 82% of Portlanders in the wake of the George Floyd protests, is set aside for the creation and operation of a new independent police oversight group called the Police Accountability Commission. That commission is set to have broader powers than the current version of the police accountability system. The ballot measure stipulated that 5% of the police bureau’s budget—about $12.8 million this fiscal year—be set aside for the PAC.

Gonzalez is aware of Rubio’s request, Schoene says, and “welcomed the conversation and inquiry.”

Schoene says whether a diversion of funds is possible is unclear. “I haven’t heard back from legal on it yet,” she says.