We Asked Elected Officials to Explain What They’re Doing About the Social Cost of Fentanyl in Downtown Portland

Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson

“The death and destruction caused by fentanyl is heartbreaking and unacceptable. This is a drug wave unlike anything we’ve seen since the meth crisis 20 years ago, and this new drug is cheaper, more prevalent, and more deadly. As a result, we are reexamining our strategies and approaches.

“To date, we’ve prioritized outreach, stabilization, treatment and sobering. We run 18 prevention programs, 13 treatment programs, and seven focused on recovery. We distribute more than 50,000 naloxone kits a year. We fully fund the Behavioral Health Resource Center to serve 100 people each day and transition them into a 33-bed shelter or 19-bed bridge-to-housing facility. And we’re incorporating what works into new, multiyear strategies that include our partners in health care, government, and our safety systems.”

Mayor Ted Wheeler

“We are constantly working to enforce drug distribution laws with the resources we have.

“The Central Bike Squad and Central Neighborhood Response Team, for example, have arrested 35 drug dealers downtown since Feb. 1, 2023, but nearly all of which were immediately released from custody (and many have not been prosecuted). As such, we are working with our criminal justice partners to increase system capacity and strengthen the impact of our arrests.

“We are also eagerly awaiting the governor’s signature on House Bill 2645, which will help reduce barriers to additional fentanyl distribution arrests. In the meantime, the Central Bike Squad issues approximately 10 Measure 110 tickets daily. Officers hand out resource cards with those tickets to help those individuals seek treatment. In addition to tickets, cited persons are often arrested for outstanding warrants. This added presence from police has helped break up large groups of users congregating on sidewalks and eases the impact on local businesses.”

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt

“My office’s role is to prosecute criminal cases that are referred to us by law enforcement. So far this year, we are issuing charges in 90% of drug delivery cases—the highest rate in at least the last eight years. We also assign deputy DAs specifically to work on drug teams with our law enforcement partners. While Ballot Measure 110 has presented some challenges, House Bill 2645 (which my office supported) will give us additional tools we can use to hold individuals accountable who are delivering or holding substantial quantities of fentanyl.”

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.)

“Fentanyl’s destructive impact on Portland and communities statewide is painfully clear. I’m pressing U.S. Customs and Border Protection to crack down at the border and cut off fentanyl’s flow into Oregon via I-5 and I-84. I support the Fend Off Fentanyl Act, which would declare fentanyl a national emergency and require the administration to use sanctions, forfeiture and other law enforcement tools. And I’ve passed legislation that provides federal support for mobile crisis response teams like Portland Street Response working to help people dealing with behavioral and mental health crises often triggered by abuse of—and poisoning by—fentanyl.”

1st District Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici

“Today’s fentanyl and meth are stronger than substances we’ve encountered before, and we need a corresponding response to help people manage their addiction and recovery. Behavioral health leaders in Portland have well-reasoned approaches, but many told me they need `more support, resources and staff. I’m advocating to invest in workforce training immediately to get more qualified people into these critical roles. I recently secured funding for United We Heal Training Trust’s behavioral health apprenticeship program. I’m also supporting efforts to expand federal resources for models like Portland Street Response and Eugene’s CAHOOTS. We also need more education and other prevention measures.”

Police Chief Chuck Lovell

Declined an interview with WW.

Gov. Tina Kotek

“One of my top priorities is to improve access to mental health and addiction services in Oregon. Since taking office in January, I have: