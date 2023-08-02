Tax Debt: William D. Schaub

The late Jeff Grayson was convicted in 2002 in what was then the largest pension fund fraud in U.S. history. (WW archives)

HOW MUCH DOES HE OWE? $857,981

THE BACKSTORY: Bill Schaub, 72, is a well-connected guy with a lot of friends—but seemingly unlucky judgment in employment choices.

For more than a decade starting in 1986, he served as general counsel for Capital Consultants Inc., a now-defunct Portland money management firm whose founder, the late Jeff Grayson, was convicted in 2002 in what was then the largest pension fund fraud in U.S. history.

Schaub’s next boss? Andy Wiederhorn, the youthful financier and founder of Wilshire Financial Services. Wiederhorn did federal time for his role in the Capital Consultants scandal (Schaub was never charged with any crime).

After that, Schaub became president of the Evergreen Aviation Museum in McMinnville. That nonprofit, started by Del Smith, a legendary character who founded Evergreen Aviation, was the subject of a scathing Oregon Department of Justice investigation in 2014 into Smith’s misuse of its nonprofit status.

Tax liens show that Schaub’s financial troubles date back to at least 2006. Schaub is now a lawyer in private practice, and only a few election cycles ago provided legal advice to then-candidate for governor and former Portland Trail Blazer Chris Dudley.

INTERESTING DETAIL: When Gerry Frank, scion of the Meier & Frank department store chain, former chief of staff to the late Sen. Mark O. Hatfield and perhaps one of the best-connected men in Oregon, died last year, one of two personal representatives he entrusted to settle his estate: Bill Schaub. (Schaub’s total arrears includes $638, 980 he owes individually and $219,001 owed by his law firm, William D. Schaub, P.C.)

WHAT DOES HE SAY? Schaub did not respond to requests for comment.

WHAT THE BACK TAXES COULD BUY: A North Face jacket ($95) and pair of Levis ($30) for each of the roughly 5,200 foster children under the care of the Oregon Department of Human Services.