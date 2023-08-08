Secretary of State Says Republican Senators With 10 Unexcused Absence Ineligible for Re-Election

Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade today announced that GOP senators who racked up more than 10 unexcused absences this year will not be eligible to run for re-election next year.

“It is clear voters intended Measure 113 to disqualify legislators from running for reelection if they had 10 or more unexcused absences in a legislative session,” said Griffin-Valade in a statement. “My decision honors the voters’ intent by enforcing the measure the way it was commonly understood when Oregonians added it to our state constitution.”

As WW reported earlier, the translation of Measure 113, the 2022 ballot measure voters approved, to the Oregon Constitution created ambiguity.

Related: Secretary of State Acknowledges Ambiguity in Measure 113 Amendment and Asks DOJ for Clarification

But Griffin-Valade says that after consulting with the Oregon Department of Justice, she believes that senators behavior should be subject to the intention of voters, which she says was to exclude those senators who willfully skipped floor sessions for 10 or more days.

The secretary of state’s decision is likely to spur litigation from Republicans, five of whom, including Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend) have already said they intend to seek re-election next year, despite having been absent without excuse for more than 10 days during the 2023 session.

John DiLorenzo, an attorney for the Republican senators whose eligibility is in question, says he will now file a challenge to the rule Griffin-Valade has implemented for Measure 113.

“We will file an administrative rule challenge directly in the Oregon Court of Appeals,” DiLorenzo tells WW “That will be step one of the process.”

Should Oregon appellate courts find against his clients, DiLorenzo adds, they are prepared to mount a constitutional challenge in federal court.