Kotek, Standard CEO Dan McMillan, Form New Task Force to Tackle Portland’s Ills

Gov. Tina Kotek today announced that she and the CEO of one the city’s largest employers, Dan McMillan of the Standard, are forming a public-private partnership to help get Portland back on its feet.

“Downtown Portland has faced an onslaught of challenges in recent years that have tarnished some of the characteristics that people love about Oregon’s largest city,” Kotek said.

In an interview, the governor explained that in her travels around the state, she has consistently heard concerns that although every part of the state has important needs, that as goes Portland, so goes Oregon.

Kotek says her determination to take action to help address some of the city’s most pressing problems should not be seen as criticism of city of Portland and Multnomah County elected officials but rather a recognition of Portland’s importance to the region and a need to bring greater focus and urgency to finding solutions.

“We are creating a place to have critical conversations about next steps,” Kotek said. She added that many of the conversations she’s had with business leaders on the campaign trail and since taking office in January have convinced her that the best approach is a tightly focused public-private effort, hence her partnership with McMillan, whose company is headquartered downtown employs more than 3,000 people. “We want to get everybody in one spot, and not just have conversations, but take action,” Kotek said.

What that action might look like remains to be seen. Kotek says she wants Portland to be a place that is and where people feel safe. She says her office will contribute staff time—including her own—and she expects Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson to be involved, along with business leaders whom she expects will also contribute staff time and resources.

“This won’t be performative,” Kotek says. “We will focus on key issues.”

Whether that means state money, additional police or other tangible measures remain questions for the new task force to tackle.

Kotek says the new group, which she expects will include 20 or 25 members along with subcommittees focused on “vision & value, clean streets, crime & vandalism, unsheltered homelessness, and tax competitiveness,” will start meeting Aug. 22 and deliver a preliminary plan at the December Oregon Business Plan Leadership Summit.

“We are thankful to have a strong and willing partner in Gov. Kotek working with the business community, local officials and nonprofit leaders to create actionable steps to ensure downtown Portland’s future prosperity,” the Standard’s McMillan said. “We’re gradually seeing increased foot traffic, a decrease in property crime and boarded windows coming down. It’s time to seize the moment and write the next chapter for our beloved city, together.”







