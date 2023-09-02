Readers Respond to Oregon’s Weed Market Crash

The arrival of large cannabis chains in Oregon over the past decade was a source of some consternation. So the news of their implosion was met with some interest from our readers. For much of the year, WW has investigated the business and political dealings of La Mota, the state’s second-largest dispensary chain. Last week, we considered what last year was the third-largest: Chalice Brands, a publicly traded Canadian corporation that has seen its market share crater (“Fade Away,” WW, Aug. 23). Now the company is going into receivership and leaving many of its creditors unpaid. Here’s what our readers had to say:

ripperduck, via wweek.com: “In Eugene, you’ll find pot shops on nearly every other block. Way too saturated a market, and it’s inevitable they’ll consolidate to the point only a couple of these places will exist.”

tas50, via Reddit: “It’d be a real shame if we lost some dispensaries around here. Folks might have to walk another two blocks to get to the next one.”

Suspended in Time, via Twitter: “They have the best tasting gummies...but not worth $7.6 billion.”

AXEL-1973, via Reddit: “I just want to point out that basically none of the corporate weed companies have been turning profits the last few years. Investors are literally the only thing keeping them afloat. The stock value on almost all the companies are awful and have been plummeting for years due to the stagnation of legalization. Too much competition, too many growers, and not enough states have legalized yet. We are in an industry boom-n-boon.”

Michael V, via wweek.com: “Tulips, trains and now cannabis.”

jimbo, via wweek.com: “It’s going to get worse. Just wait until federal legalization and you will be able to buy a 5-gallon pail of cannabis extract from Cargill for a couple of hundred dollars. There may still be a few boutique growers; however, the real weight will move to the Midwest, where there will be 500-acre fields worked by machine. Two dollars a gram is still way too high for something this easy to grow.”

Timothy Nolan, via Facebook: “Everything will be a Nectar chain store soon.”

Don’t Be a Once-ler

Thank you for speaking for the trees in your article “Latest Housing Fight Is Kotek vs. Lorax” [WW, Aug. 23]. Pitting housing against critical green infrastructure is a losing battle for everyone. This is not just an environmental issue, it’s an issue of justice and community health. In this Lorax story, we city dwellers could be the Brown Bar-ba-loots or the Swomee-Swans. Housing, clean air and water, and shelter from the hot summer sun are all nonnegotiable needs. We need to protect the trees so that they can continue to protect us.

Emily Stebbins

Southeast Portland

WANT TREES? LOOK TO SPOKANE.

Agree with the tree huggers. Heat is a big factor in urban places with too much pavement and no greenways like parks, especially with ponds and trees. Maybe they should look at Spokane. One of the most livable cities. Its parks are wonderful. Lots of green, ponds, ducks, trees and play places. Snow sleds in winter. Over time I don’t think you can put a price on livability. It’s a long-term very high value. Oregon has vast places with non-farmable ground. Some of it certainly needs housing on it. Land use is way out of control in far left thinking, which is we don’t want anyone out there.

Elizabeth Turner

South Wasco County

LETTERS to the editor must include the author’s street address and phone number for verification. Letters must be 250 or fewer words. Submit to: PO Box 10770, Portland, OR 97296 Email: mzusman@wweek.com