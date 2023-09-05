Outdoor Supplier and Military Surplus Outlet Andy and Bax Is Closing Its Doors

Andy and Bax—Portland’s longtime supplier of camping equipment, military surplus gear and novelty gas masks—is calling it quits after nearly eight decades of business.

A sign announcing the closure appeared on the side of the business at 324 SE Grand Ave. either Sept. 4 or Sept. 5, according to a clerk working one of the cash registers this afternoon. An outdoors reporter for the Statesman-Journal in Salem first spotted the sign this morning.

General manager Kathy Finn tells WW via email that the store’s 78-year run is coming to an end simply because the “owners are retiring.” She adds that they do not have an estimated last day of business at this time. Finn did not specify whether the owners tried to sell the establishment before calling it a career.

Andy and Bax Photo by Andi Prewitt.

The store was moderately busy at 1:30 pm on a Tuesday, just four hours after Andy and Bax shared the news of the impending closure on its Facebook account. The post only included a photo of the new banner hung outside the store—no further explanation.

According to the cashier, employees learned of the news approximately one week ago. She described how people have already been coming in saying that they realized this was their last chance to visit and stock up on certain items from a uniquely Portland institution.

Merchandise is now 20% off, including boots, socks, all sorts of military hats, flame-resistant camouflage jackets and nunchucks. All sales are final, and the business is still accepting Andy and Bax gift cards that have already been purchased.

There’s still no word on what will happen to all of the displays, mostly mannequins in military wear—the most iconic character being the door-greeting Wolfman in an officer’s uniform and aviator shades.