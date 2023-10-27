Oregon’s Housing Production Shortage Among Nation’s Worst

It’s no secret that Oregon has a housing shortage but how do we compare to other states?

A new report released last week by Up-For-Growth, a Washington, D.C. think-tank that advocates for the thoughtful development of more housing in order to wipe out of the shortage of nearly four million homes nationally, shows Oregon is doing a worse job than all but three states—California, Colorado and Utah (Washington ranks fifth).

“Nearly 80% of U.S. metropolitan areas are experiencing worsening levels of housing underproduction,” researchers found.

The study, prepared using data from the U.S. Census, found that underproduction—the difference between the number of housing units required to house everyone and the number of units actually available—has steadily worsened.

National Housing Shortgage Grows (Up For Growth)

The report captures data from 2019 and put Oregon’s deficit then at 86,000 units. Economists at Portland-based ECONorthwest helped prepare the study. Subsequent estimates for Oregon have since eclipsed 100,000.

Situations vary widely: California is short nearly one million homes; Mississippi, only 1,000. In some areas, such as Los Angeles, the issue is cost: Homes are simply too expensive for many people to afford. In other areas, such as Detroit, the study found, many existing units are uninhabitable because they are so damaged.

“Chronic disinvestment, structural changes in industry, and bankruptcy have resulted in more than 60,000 uninhabitable units,” the report says.

The 39-page report includes a wealth of data and charts and look at the causes of underproduction, as well as the consequences: growing rates of homelessness and the perpetuation of racial inequities as Black and Latino families are priced out of home ownership, historically the greatest tool for building wealth.

In addition, the report offers possible solutions to the housing shortage: First, “more missing middle and moderate-density housing.”

“These units cost less to build than traditional single-detached homes, translating into lower sale and rental prices and increased affordability,” the report says. Second, “building more homes with better access to jobs, transit, and community assets.”

“Not a single state is providing enough housing for its citizens,” said Mike Kingsella, CEO of Up for Growth. “Policymakers must make the straightforward but difficult choice to prioritize new funding sources that allow for diverse housing types, to invest in construction innovations, and to bolster infrastructure funding despite the risks posed by NIMBY opposition. Only then will we slow the pace of housing underproduction.”