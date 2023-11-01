Legislative Aides Ratify First-in-the-Nation Union Contract

The aides who staff Oregon’s 90 lawmakers (60 in the House, 30 in the Senate) have voted to accept a contract that will make Oregon’s legislative staff the first in the nation to unionize.

The process took longer than many staffers wanted. But when votes were counted Oct. 31, about 80% of those who cast ballots voted to accept management’s offer.

Richard Murray, an organizer with the International Brotherhood of Electricial Workers, which led the union drive expressed satisfaction that the process, which began in late 2020, has reached a successful conclusion.

“We are thrilled to welcome Oregon’s legislative assistants into the IBEW Local 89 union,” Murray said. “This historic agreement ensures that they will have the protections and benefits they deserve, providing them with a strong voice in their workplace and the opportunity for a prosperous future.”