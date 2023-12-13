FBI and IRS Special Agents Arrive At Portland Doorsteps To Inquire About La Mota

Two former associates of Aaron Mitchell and Rosa Cazares, the embattled co-founders of the La Mota dispensary chain, tell WW that in recent weeks they were approached by special agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Treasury, asking about the business practices and personal matters of the duo.

The two people approached by special agents both asked to remain unnamed. They are former associates of Mitchell and Cazares, the Florida-based couple that up until this year operated 30 dispensaries across the state. Their empire has been crumbling ever since WW reported on the couple’s millions in federal and state tax liens, unpaid bills, and their hundreds of thousands in donations to top Oregon Democratic Party officials this spring. Their relationship with former Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, who signed a $10,000 per month consulting contract with the couple in February, would result in Fagan’s resignation in the days following WW’s reporting on the contract.

Now, it appears the feds are asking questions about the couple’s business practices.

According to the two sources, special agents arrived at their Portland homes within the past month and asked questions about how Cazares and Mitchell paid their bills, what cars they drove and the properties they own. They also asked about their political interests, according to the two sources, and about the business structure of La Mota. (Cazares and Mitchell over the past five years registered over 120 limited liability companies with the state. Only four of those LLCs are currently active, according to business filings.)

The government agents asking those questions, sources tell WW, include special agents with the FBI’s Portland Division and special agents with the U.S. Department of Treasury, which houses the Internal Revenue Service. Cazares, Mitchell and the many companies they control have been issued over $7 million in federal and state tax liens in recent years. Few of those liens have been paid off in full, according to tax documents, and the most recent federal lien was issued in October.

The U.S. Department of Justice launched a criminal investigation into Fagan and her relationship with La Mota this spring, subpoenaing five state agencies for records related to the relationship.

It’s unclear if the feds’ visits about La Mota in recent weeks are part of the investigation launched earlier this spring following Fagan’s resignation, though it’s likely they’re at least closely associated with one another.

A third person WW spoke to says they were approached by special agents less recently—about two months ago—regarding La Mota and the politicians that received large cash donations from the couple.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Recipients of La Mota’s cash donations include Gov. Tina Kotek, former Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, former Bureau of Labor and Industries commissioner Val Hoyle (now a U.S. Congresswoman), and Senate President Rob Wagner. Cazares and Mitchell threw lavish fundraisers for Kotek and Fagan in 2021 and 2022, including a black tie gala for Kotek on the eve of her gubernatorial victory.