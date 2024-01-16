As of Today, Trump is on Oregon Ballot, Griffin-Valade Says

The state’s top elections official this morning released the names of the presidential candidates who would be on the May primary ballot if the election were to be held today.

Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade released the list today, a move she said is in keeping with past practice. It includes former President Donald Trump, whose eligibility for election is being challenged in Oregon and other states.

Here’s the list, with candidates listed in alphabetical order:

Oregon's preliminary May presidenital ballot.

Oregon law gives the secretary of state leeway to place on the ballots those candidates the secretary determines at her “sole discretion, has determined that the candidate’s candidacy is generally advocated or is recognized in national news media.”

Advocates seeking to block Trump from the Oregon ballot have asked the Oregon Supreme Court to disqualify the former president under the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits people who have taken part in an insurrection from running for office. The court deferred a ruling on that case pending a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court’s consideration of Colorado’s disqualification of Trump on those same grounds. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the Colorado case Feb. 8.

Today’s list is only preliminary, giving Griffin-Valade time to make changes depending on how candidates do in early primaries and on the top court’s decision.

“Names will be removed from the list if a candidate suspends their campaign or otherwise publicly announces that they are no longer running for President in the 2024 election,” Griffin-Valade’s office said in a statement. “Other changes to the list will be made at the direction of the courts, if necessary.”