Dr. Darrell Brett Was Once Famous for His Altercation With an Airport Parking Attendant

Until recently, Dr. Darrell Brett’s biggest moment in the public eye came in 1995, after he rammed a Portland International Airport parking attendant, dragging her into traffic as she clung to the hood of his car, according to court documents and reporters’ accounts of the trial.

Brett had driven his new wife, Marilyn, to PDX to pick up her sister, who was arriving in town for a party celebrating their wedding anniversary. Brett pulled up to the curb and waited as Marilyn went inside to fetch her sister, according to a 1997 WW news story.

The waiting Mercedes 300SE soon drew the attention of June Grittman, a 51-year-old parking attendant who was on duty at the time. She walked over and told Brett he could not wait there and to circle around. He refused. Grittman pulled out her ticket book. “Fine. I make $3 million a year. If you want to be a fucking bitch, be my guest,” Brett would later admit to saying on the stand, according to WW reporter Maureen O’Hagan. “I can buy and sell your ass,” he added, Grittman told police. Brett walked into the airport, leaving the car parked outside.

He returned later with his wife and her sister to find Grittman standing in front of the car, writing a $25 parking ticket. Brett was incensed. He shuffled his passengers into the car, got in the driver’s seat and, according to a witness, warned Grittman to get out of the way or he’d run her over, according to the WW report.

The details of what happened next were disputed. Witnesses recall Brett ramming Grittman’s knees with such force that she toppled onto the hood of the car, WW reported. The car’s occupants would say she appeared to jump onto it.

Regardless, Grittman, her belt caught on the Mercedes’ hood ornament, was dragged “about one car length,” she told police, according to their report. “She was hanging on for dear life,” a witness recalled to the WW reporter.

Prosecutors didn’t pursue criminal charges, but Grittman later sued in civil court, accusing Brett of battery.

Grittman’s case went to trial, and it was a media frenzy. Courtrooms were packed. A cable news channel, Court TV, sent a camera crew. (Brett’s attorney called it a “needless media blitz.”) Dateline ran a segment on NBC.

Ultimately, the jury handed down a $1 million verdict. The Oregonian later reported the two settled for a smaller, undisclosed amount.