$380 Million Zoo Bond Measure Will Appear on May Ballot

The Metro Council last week voted to send a $380 million bond measure to the May ballot aimed at improving and repairing facilities at the Oregon Zoo, including renovating the tiger habitat and expanding the sea otter habitat.

The measure would add a property tax of about 8.5 cents per $1,000 of assessed value to the tax bills of people living in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties.

Metro voters last approved an Oregon Zoo bond in 2008. That bond invested $125 million in a new educational facility and habitats for polar bears and elephants, among other resident animals.

An inspection by the Oregon Zoo’s national accreditor last summer noted mild concerns about various facilities—including a penguin exhibit that was not “aesthetically pleasing”—but raised no major concerns. That’s a shift from recent history, when animal care was an issue regularly in the news. In 2019, WW reported on the mysterious death of the zoo’s only aardvark, among other issues.

The Oregon Zoo has just under 2 million paid visitors per year, making it a moneymaker for the Metro regional government.

Zoo bonds, much like bonds targeted at improving opportunities for children outside of school, are popular with Metro voters. The 2008 zoo bond passed with nearly 60% of area voters giving it the thumbs up.

The Metro bond is the only tax measure so far on Portlanders’ ballots this May. But backers of tax proposals have until March 21 to file a ballot title with the Multnomah County Elections Office.