CareOregon and SCAN Call Off Controversial Merger of Health Insurers

A controversial combination of CareOregon, the state’s largest Medicaid insurer, and SCAN Group of California is not going to happen. The deal, announced in 2022, faced criticism from an independent oversight panel and some of the architects of the Oregon Health Plan, the state’s often innovative Medicaid program, including Dr. John Santa and former Gov. John Kitzhaber. Public comments also waved a warning flag.

The deal was pending in front of Oregon state regulators, but this afternoon, Dr. Eric Hunter, CareOregon’s CEO, sent out an email to his staff telling them the deal was off.

Here’s Hunter’s message:

Both CareOregon and SCAN are deeply committed to preserving and protecting nonprofit, locally based health care. When we embarked on the journey to form HealthRight Group, we did so with the belief that the state would recognize it as an opportunity to uphold these values. Despite our utmost efforts, key stakeholders continue to raise concerns about our proposal.

I am writing to inform you that CareOregon and SCAN have jointly decided to terminate our plans to combine, and we have officially withdrawn our application from the Oregon regulatory review process.

The Board and I share in the disappointment, and we recognize that many of you may feel the same. I know some of you worked hard to help advance the HealthRight Group initiative, and I am grateful for your dedication and hard work.

I also know that all CareOregon employees were affected in some way by the possibility of this combination, and I understand if you may feel let down by this outcome.

Thank you for your ongoing commitment to CareOregon, and please do not hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or concerns.