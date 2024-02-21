Former Reed Spokesman Kevin Meyers Reads From “Need Blind Ambition” at Annie Bloom’s Books Feb. 22

The author and former Reed College communications director Kevin T. Myers will read from his new novel Need Blind Ambition at Annie Bloom’s Books at 7 pm Thursday, Feb. 22.

Meyers worked at Reed from 2007 until 2022. His time there overlapped a difficult period in which two Reed students died from heroin overdoses, events that forced the college to alter its anything-goes approach to campus drug use. Although fiction, Need Blind Ambition parallels much of what really happened—as reported by WW and other media—including pressure from state and federal law enforcement officials, painful communications with families, and battles with reporters.

Meyers saw it all from the inside—he was the point person for Reed’s public communications. His novel presents a deeply conflicted narrator battling with his long-repressed trauma while also coming to terms with the realization that his employer and its president are not who he hoped they were.

Annie Bloom’s Books is located at 7834 SW Capitol Hwy.