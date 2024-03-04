Work Group Releases Draft Plan For New County Sobering Center

Today, Multnomah County officials distributed a draft of their latest plan to create a new Portland-area sobering center.

The proposal comes after a previous, botched effort to replace Portland’s last sobering center, which shut down in 2019. Since, fentanyl has created a crisis on Portland streets. The county’s last effort to replace the center delivered a widely-criticized product that wouldn’t allow law enforcement to use the facility as a drop-off site.

The newly proposed facility would cost $25 million to build and $14 million per year to run, and serve not only people seeking to safely sleep off a high but also people brought against their will by police. According to a timeline included in the plan, it could open within two years if the design process begins next month.

The plan, spearheaded by County Commissioner Julia Brim-Edwards, is the culmination of a month of meetings between city, police, county and non-profit leaders and was prepared by an outside consultant. According to the draft document released today, the group settled on a plan to refurbish an existing 20,000-square-foot building into an up to 50-bed “24/7 first responder drop-off center” that would “divert from jail and hospital emergency departments.” The county earmarked $150,000 last fall to spend on the early phases of the project.

The facility would be divided between areas for voluntary and involuntary patients, accompanied by an “in-house” transportation service, similar to the Central City Concern Hooper Inebriate Emergency Response Service, or CHIERS, vans that once shuttled drunk people to the downtown sobering center prior to it being shuttered.

Patients could be held involuntarily at the facility for several days and would have the option to stay longer to manager withdrawals.

Much of the funding will likely come from the state. Lawmakers are currently weighing a plan to re-criminalize possession of small amounts of illicit drugs, accompanied by funding to create new programs to divert people away from jails and prisons. The county has asked the state for $25 million to build such a “deflection” center.

According to the plan, the ongoing costs of running the facility will be paid by the county, the cities who use it and matching funding from the state.