Chief of Staff, Two Other Top Aides Leaving Kotek’s Office

Gov. Tina Kotek’s staff is about to look very different.

Kotek announced Friday morning that her chief of staff, Andrea Cooper, is leaving March 29. That’s an abrupt exit for Cooper, a former Service Employees International Union official who served as deputy chief of staff for former Gov. Kate Brown.

“I thank Andrea for bringing her experience to help lead my office during a whirlwind transition in the first year of my administration,” Governor Kotek said. “We have all accomplished significant things for Oregonians, and she was instrumental in establishing a strong team of professionals. I wish her well in her future endeavors.” Deputy Chief of Staff Chris Warner will assume Cooper’s duties until Kotek hires a permanent replacement.

Also leaving Kotek’s office, according to Kotek’s spokeswoman, Elisabeth Shepard: Abby Tibbs, who serves as “special adviser” to Kotek. Tibbs, a has shuttled between the governor’s office—like Cooper, she also worked for Brown—and Oregon Health & Sciences University, where she has held a variety of positions. She will return to OHSU March 31.

In addition, Lindsey O’Brien, deputy chief of staff for public engagement, is going on leave April 5. O‘Brien served in a variety of positions in Kotek’s office when Kotek was speaker of the House. It is unclear whether she will return.

Shepard declined to comment on the reason for the changes.