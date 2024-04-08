Kotek Says She May Veto $2 Million Appropriation for Old Town Sneaker Incubator

Gov. Tina Kotek today singled out a number of relatively modest appropriations from this year’s legislative session for possible veto.

On the list: seven projects around the state, included in Senate Bill 1530, a housing productions measure. The seven projects on the chopping block would cost a total of $14 million.

“The legislative intent of this funding is to support shovel-ready projects that are essential for new housing production,” Kotek said. “After the legislative session, my office began a review of each of the projects to confirm project scope, cost, timeline, feasibility, and the nexus to housing production and affordability.”

Kotek also highlighted an unusual $2 million expenditure earmarked for Portland’s Old Town-Chinatown Association to help seed a proposed athletic shoe manufacturing incubator called Made in Old Town. That $2 million was included in House Bill 5701, the so-called “Christmas Tree” bill that includes special expenditures at the end of every session.

It’s rare to see the Legislature fund Portland neighborhood association projects. And although Prosper Portland, the city’s economic development agency, has long made promoting the fortunes of the chronically troubled part of the city, an agency spokesman said it had not previously provided funding or support to the project.

Kotek wants to know more about it.

“I appreciate the intent of this project to help revitalize the Old Town neighborhood in Downtown Portland,” the governor said. “My office is awaiting more information from the development group about the viability of financing for the entire project before I make my decision.”