U.S. Rep. Andrea Salinas Weighs in on the Role of Politicians’ Spouses

U.S. Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Ore.) joined WW for an endorsement interview via Zoom on April 19 and touched on a variety of issues, including the story that is currently transfixing Oregon political insiders: the role of first lady Aimee Kotek Wilson in the administration of her wife, Gov. Tina Kotek.

Salinas, a former state representative from Lake Oswego, became the first person elected to serve Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District in 2022 and she is seeking re-election this year.

In the course of her interview, Salinas responded to a question about related to political spouses. As WW has reported, sources say that conflict over first lady Kotek Wilson attending some staff meetings and being involved in Kotek’s administration led to the departure of three top staffers last month. Kotek has declined to comment on the reason for the departures.

Salinas, who served with Kotek for seven years before winning her seat in Congress, seemed amused by the idea of her husband, Chris Ramey, becoming involved in her work. Here’s a (brief) video of her answer.



