Kotek’s Communications Director Will Step Down

Another high-level staffer is exiting Gov. Tina Kotek’s administration.

An Do, who has served as Kotek’s director of public affairs and communications since Kotek took office in January 2023, submitted her resignation on April 24.

“It has been an honor to be part of this incredible team, whose dedication to making Oregonians’ lives better is nothing short of inspiring,” Do said in her resignation letter. “I cannot express enough what a joy it has been to lead the Communications team—truly a dream team of some of the most talented and committed individuals I have ever had the pleasure to work with.”

In March, three of Kotek’s top four executive team members—chief of staff Andrea Cooper, special adviser Abby Tibbs and deputy chief of staff Lindsey O’Brien left Kotek’s office. Emails Kotek’s office released today show those departures came after months of disagreement between Kotek and her senior aides about the role of first lady Aimee Kotek Wilson.

It is unclear why Do is leaving. She could not immediately be reached for comment.

Do’s last day in the office will be May 8.