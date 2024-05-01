In Apparent Reversal, Kotek Says There Will Be No Office of First Spouse

Gov. Tina Kotek today met with the press for the second time since high-level departures from her staff began March 22.

In a statement she issued prior to taking questions from reporters, Kotek took a different stance from her previous position that the conflict between her staff and her over the first lady’s story was a non-issue.

That conflict, as emails Kotek’s office released last week show, was substantive and played out over many months, culminating in the departure of chief of staff Andrea Cooper, special adviser Abby Tibbs and deputy chief of staff Lindsey O’Brien. The three senior staffers, emails show, expressed repeated concerns that first lady Aimee Kotek Wilson’s role in the governor’s office was extensive, undefined and, at times, counter-productive.

Related: A Top Aide Warned Gov. Tina Kotek That the Arena in Which the First Lady Involved Herself Lacked a Coherent Plan

“I take responsibility for not being more thoughtful in my approach to exploring the role of the first spouse,” Kotek said in her statement todat. “I am sorry for the way this conversation between my office and you has started.”

Kotek said that she is halting plans to create an Office of the First Spouse.

“There is no road map in Oregon for defining the role of a first spouse, who is a ‘public official’ under Oregon law,” Kotek said. “I make all policy and personnel decisions for my office. I have sought guidance from the National Governors Association and the Oregon Government Ethics Commission (OGEC). I am committed to defining the role of the First Spouse with respect to what we learn from OGEC, not only on behalf of this administration but future administrations as well.

“After listening to and reflecting on the concerns of Oregonians who have contacted my office, as well as the advice of staff, I want to be clear about next steps: There will not be an Office of the First Spouse. There will not be a position of Chief of Staff to the First Spouse. Other than staff that is assigned to support the First Lady in her official duties, no state staff will report to her or be supervised by her.”

What remains unclear is whether the first lady will continue to attend staff meetings on behavioral health and other issues and what level of communication she will have with Kotek’s policy staff or with state agencies. Kotek Wilson’s calendar, for instance, shows that in the past she has had a standing weekly call with Juliana Wallace, Kotek’s behavioral health adviser and has met with agency officials, consultants to the Oregon Health Authority and Dr. Robin Henderson, the CEO of behavioral health for Providence Health & Services, Oregon.

“Between now and when we learn more from OGEC, the First Lady will continue to accompany me and attend events representing the Governor’s Office, such as Tribal visits and ceremonial events, and she will listen to Oregonians about the issues most impacting them, especially in the area of mental health and addiction,” Kotek added.

This story will be updated after Kotek’s 3 pm press conference.