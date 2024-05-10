Schmidt Catches Up With Vasquez, Takes Narrow Fundraising Lead

Incumbent Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt has accelerated his fundraising, closing the yawning gap that existed just a couple of weeks ago and taking a slight lead over challenger Nathan Vasquez.

The latest filings show that Schmidt has now recorded at total $395,000 in contributions from the Working Families Party of Oregon. WW first reported a mysterious $340,000 contribution to the Working Families Party of Oregon April 24 and posited that because the billionaires George Soros and Mark Zuckerberg had previously contributed to the Working Families national political action committee in support of criminal justice reform, the money could be coming Schmidt’s way. The Oregonian closed that loop earlier this week, noting a Soros contribution to the Working Families national PAC.

Since April 24, the Working Families Party of Oregon has spent heavily in support of Schmidt, and as of today, Schmidt’s campaign has disclosed $395,000 in contributions from the WFP, more than the PAC actually holds (that means more national money is likely coming.) Schmidt also disclosed a new $33,000 contribution from the Drug Policy Alliance, the George Soros-funded group that funded Measure 110, the 2020 drug decriminalization law. DPA has now given Schmidt $63,000 and as of this morning, he’s pulled just ahead of Vasquez in total amount raised for the campaign, $1.126 million to $1.123 million.

The total raised between the two candidates is more than four times the total Schmidt and his opponent in 2020, Ethan Knight raised, giving rise to a blizzard of sharp-edged mailers and television ads.

Ballots will be counted May 21.