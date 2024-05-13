Largest Federal Employee Union Endorses Chavez-DeRemer In 5th Congressional District

The American Federation of Government Employees announced today it is endorsing incumbent U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-Ore.) in the 5th Congressional District.

The union represents 750,000 workers nationally and says there are more than 28,000 active and retired federal employees in Oregon’s 5th District. Chavez-DeRemer narrowly won the seat in 2022 over Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner and the former Happy Valley mayor has worked to cultivate bipartisan credentials in a district where Democrats hold about a five percentage point registration advantage.

The AFGE, which typically endorses Democrats, has noticed. The union’s scorecard shows that Chavez-DeRemer supported their positions on legislation 81% of the time in 2023, which the union says makes her the second highest scoring Republican.

“AFGE’s political approach is that if you stand with our members, then we will stand with you,” AFGE District 11 National Vice President Tim Snyder said. “Representative Chavez-DeRemer has done precisely that since being elected to Congress. She has stood with us to keep the government funded and operational, oppose attempts to privatize and weaken the VA, protect the hard-fought workplace rights of federal workers throughout Oregon, and more.”

Chavez-DeRemer is running unopposed in the May primary. She will face the winner of the Democratic primary, which pits McLeod-Skinner, the 2022 nominee, against state Rep. Janelle Bynum (D-Happy Valley). WW has endorsed Bynum in that race.

Ballots will be counted May 21.



