Police Search Northeast Portland Home of Prolific Tagger, Prepare Charges

Police this morning searched the Northeast Portland home of Gabriel Rodriguez-Lee, whose spray-painted tag OMEGA has become a fixture on the city’s buildings, bridges and highways.

During service of their warrant, the Central Precinct’s Neighborhood Response Team found hundreds of iterations of the OMEGA tag, linking him to similar ones throughout Portland. The bureau plans to refer eight felony cases of criminal mischief in the first degree and one misdemeanor case of criminal mischief in the second degree to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office.

Police began their investigation into Rodriguez-Lee months ago. In October 2023, North Precinct officers arrested him for spray painting a large OMEGA tag in the 1400 block of North Schmeer Road. Rodriguez-Lee was carrying a firearm at the time. He pleaded guilty to the gun charge and he received one-year probation.

Rodriguez-Lee has been one of the most prolific taggers in Portland.

The Oregon Department of Transportation recently awarded a $4 million contract to Portland Graffiti Removal LLC to paint over graffiti on state and federal highways. Those roads are covered in tags, including Rodriguez-Lee’s because ODOT had run out of graffiti money before Gov. Tina Kotek pressed the Oregon Legislature for more.











