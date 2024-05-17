Jesse Lee Calhoun Indicted on Charges of Murdering Three Women

A Multnomah County grand jury on May 16 indicted Jesse Lee Calhoun for the murder of three women.

The three, Charity Lynn Perry, 24, Bridget Leanne Webster, 31, and Joanna Speaks, 32, were found dead last year in separate incidents.

The grand jury returned indictments against Calhoun, 39, on three counts of murder in the second degree and three counts of corpse abuse in the second degree. Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced the charges today after families of the victims had been notified.

WW first identified Calhoun as a suspect in as many as four killings last year. Part of what made his case unusual, in addition to the number of victims involved, was that Calhoun had been released early from a previous prison sentence for his work on a crew of inmates fighting wildland forest fires. He was among more than 1,000 inmates to whom Gov. Kate Brown granted early release. Police investigating the suspicious deaths of six women last year considered Calhoun a suspect in at least four of the cases.

Related: Law Enforcement Officials Suspect a Multnomah County Man Released Early From Prison Is a Serial Killer

Calhoun has been in custody since last year for violating the terms of his early release from prison. It is unclear whether he will be charged in any of the other cases police investigated.