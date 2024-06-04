Former Gov. Kate Brown Hired To Lead Willamette Falls Trust

Former Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has been hired to lead the Willamette Falls Trust, a nonprofit that’s been trying for years to build a public walkway up to the state’s largest waterfall.

“After conducting a nationwide search, we’re convinced we’ve found the right leader to continue our work to restore the Falls for all,” said the chair of the organization’s board of directors, Davis “Yellowash” Washines.

Brown, Oregon’s governor from 2015 to 2023, replaces Andrew Mason, who has for six years led the Trust’s efforts to secure public access to the Oregon City falls, which are considered sacred by Northwest tribes.

It has not gone smoothly. The Trust’s effort has been complicated by the fact there are multiple visions presented by Indigenous people for what public access to the nation’s second largest waterfall (by volume) should look like.

In 2019, the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde purchased a former paper mill on the Willamette River’s south shore and subsequently announced plans to create a shopping district and hotel. Four other tribes are on the board of the Willamette Falls Trust, which still envisions creating “public walkways, viewing structures, spaces for interpretation, cultural events, community programming and other public amenities” along the falls.