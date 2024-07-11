Loretta Smith Is Running for City Council Seat in East Portland

Loretta Smith, a former Multnomah County Commissioner, on Thursday announced that she’s running for the Portland City Council in District 1, which covers all of Portland east of Interstate-205.

Smith’s announcement comes after months of speculation that she would attempt to re-enter politics in Portland.

She last held office in 2018 when she sat on the Multnomah County Commission from 2011 to 2018. Smith was only the second Black person elected to the county commission. Prior to her tenure there, Smith spent two decades working for U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR).

“We have a rare opportunity to build the city we believe in,” Smith said in a statement. “As a Grandmother, it’s crystal clear to me that for those of us who know how to do and know what is at stake, we need to step up. East Portland deserves an experienced leader with a proven record of listening to the people she serves. Let’s go!”

Near the end of her second term on the county commission, Smith was beset by allegations from staffers that she had mistreated staff and improperly used public resources for political purposes. During Smith’s time on the board, she employed at least seven chiefs of staff, engaged in usually high expenditures on travel and entertainment and had her paycheck garnished for non-payment of taxes.

Smith then ran for a spot on the Portland City Council in 2018, but lost to former city commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. Smith ran again in 2018 in a special election after the death of former city commissioner Nick Fish, but lost to current city commissioner Dan Ryan.

So far, 13 candidates are running for one of the four available seats in District 1. The most notable figures include Verde executive director Candace Avalos, transportation advocate Steph Routh, urban planner Timur Ender and government relations director in Oregon for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action, Jamie Dunphy.