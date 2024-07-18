Wyden Joins Nudging of Biden: “The Bottom Line Is Defeating Donald Trump”

This week, key players in the Democratic Party have ratcheted up the pressure on President Joe Biden to step down from the presidential race, citing polling that suggests he’ll lose to former President Donald Trump and drag congressional Democrats down with him.

On Thursday, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) added his shoulder to the push—albeit very gently.

Wyden told KVAL-TV in Eugene that the decision whether to continue the campaign is Biden’s alone, but that the president should consult polling data. (Those numbers are bad.)

Until now, Wyden had full-throatedly supported Biden staying in the race. Wyden’s office provided his answer to WW today after this paper asked whether Wyden’s position had changed.

“I have made it clear that the top priority has got to be defeating Donald Trump,” Wyden told KAVAL. “Now, President Biden has access to resources—polling and the like—and my hope is that he’ll listen to people who are expert in those areas so that we can figure out a way to make sure that the bottom line is defeating. Donald Trump.”

Last week, U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Oregon) became the first and only member of Oregon’s congressional delegation to call for Biden to end his campaign.

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley has expressed misgivings about Biden’s halting and confused debate performance last month, but has stated his support for Biden seeking reelection. His office said he would have additional comments soon.