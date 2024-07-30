New Poll Shows Harris With Five Point Lead over Trump in Oregon

President Joe Biden beat former President Donald Trump in Oregon in 2020 by 16 points. In 2016, the Democratic nominee, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, defeated Trump by 11 points.

But the first publicly released poll on the likely matchup in November between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris shows a narrower margin among likely Oregon voters—just five points.

In a head to head match-up, pollster Tim Nashif of Hoffman Research found that Harris, a Democrat, leads Trump, a Republican, 49% to 44% with 7% of voters undecided. If Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Green Party candidate Jill Stein make the ballot, they each get a small slice of the voters (7% for Kennedy and 1% for Stein) but the margin between Harris and Trump remains unchanged.

“It’s closer than I expected,” says Nashif.

Although the margin is narrow, prospective voters expressed very different feelings about the two major party candidates.

Nashif has been polling Oregonians since 1984, usually on behalf of conservative candidates. He polled 700 Oregonians chosen at random between July 24 and July 26. His sample is built to recognize that non-affiliated voters, who out number Democrats and Republicans, are far less likely to vote than members of the two largest parties (about 30 percentage points less likely).

Nashif says the narrowness of Harris’ lead, even though she only recently became the likely Democratic nominee, surprised him.

“People think Oregon is much more liberal and progressive than it is,” Nashif says. “The urban-rural divide is huge—just look the move in rural counties to secede and join Idaho. The people who are conservative in Oregon tend to be very conservative.”

Kennedy appearing to draw equally from Republicans and Democrats also surprised Nashif. “That doesn’t appear to be the case in some swing states, where he seems to be helping Trump,” Nashif says.

The questions about presidential candidates are part of a broader statewide poll Nashif conducted. He says people may look at Harris’ five point margin and draw a mistaken conclusion—that Oregon is in play for Trump.

But years of statewide elections show that’s extremely unlikely, Nashif says. The gap may be small but he believes its unbridgeable. While GOP candidates regularly outperform the roughly 10% voter registration advantage Democrats hold over Republicans, Nashif says cycle after cycle shows that GOP statewide candidates have a high floor but a ceiling that’s too low to get elected. (John Kitzhaber, for instance, eked out a 1.53 percentage point win over Republican Chris Dudley in 2010, for instance, and Gov. Tina Kotek won in 2022 over Republican Christine Drazan by 3.42%.)

“In my opinion, Trump has no chance to win the state of Oregon,” he says. “People might say it’s only five points, he could do it. But if you know the history of recent elections in Oregon, it can’t happen.”

Here’s Hoffman’s poll, including cross-tabs.