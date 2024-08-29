An Endorsement in the Secretary of State’s Race Captures Trump’s Impact on the Oregon GOP

Most endorsements in statewide races are unsurprising: Unions back Democrats and businesses tend to support Republicans.

But an endorsement issued this week in the Oregon secretary of state’s race is a little more interesting.

Former state Rep. Knute Buehler (R-Bend) put his name behind State Treasurer Tobias Read, a Democrat who is seeking to become the next secretary of state. Read faces state Sen. Dennis Linthicum (R-Klamath Falls) in November. Linthicum is a Trump supporter who in 2022 joined a lawsuit (since dismissed) that sought to end voting by mail in Oregon.

It wasn’t long ago that Buehler looked to be the new face of the Oregon GOP. A Rhodes Scholar (he played baseball at Oregon State University) and successful orthopedic surgeon, he first ran for secretary of state in 2012, losing to future Gov. Kate Brown.

Rather than retreating after his loss, as often happens with candidates who try to parlay success in one field for a political career, Buehler ran (successfully) for a Bend House seat. After toiling in the minority for two sessions, he again challenged Brown, this time in the 2018 race for governor. Brown won 50.5% to 43.5%.

But in early 2021, after then President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed Congress, Buehler decided he’d had enough and left the GOP.

In 2022, Buehler endorsed former state Sen. Betsy Johnson (D-Scappoose) as she ran for governor unaffiliated with any party. Now, Buehler is making an even clearer statement in the face of concerns his former party has raised nationally about the security and integrity of elections: He trusts Read (a former legislative colleague) to count the ballots.

“Oregonians need to elect a candidate that will restore trust and accountability in our state government,” Buehler said in his endorsement of Read. “As secretary of state, Tobias will implement complex new programs like campaign finance reform fairly and effectively.”

Buehler says he’s endorsing Read “because of Trump’s effect on the GOP and the fact that as a conservative, the Oregon Republican Party no longer reflects my views.” He is also endorsing Democrat Anthony Boardman in a Bend Senate race for the seat long held by former Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend), who is prevented from seeking reelection because of excessive absences.

Buehler says the passage of campaign reform in 2024 and a ranked-choice voting measure on the ballot in November make him optimistic that the state can lessen bitter partisan battles.

“I do see growing efforts of moderate Democrats and Republicans to work together,” Buehler added. “Hopefully, we are finally getting to a post-party future in Oregon.”

