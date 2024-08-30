Gov. Tina Kotek Appoints Two New Members to OHSU Board

Gov. Tina Kotek today released a slate of appointments to state boards and commissions.

Among the most notable changes: two new board members for Oregon Health & Science University, the city’s largest employer. As WW has reported, OHSU is going through a difficult time financially, which recently led to the layoff of 500 staffers. It is also working through perhaps the most complex transaction in its history, a planned merger with Legacy Health.

Last year, lawmakers passed a bill that will add two new board members to the university’s current nine-member board. One must be a faculty member and one must be a non-faculty staff member.

Kotek today tapped Dr. Maria Rodriguez, the director of OHSU’s Center for Women’s Health, as the faculty member of the board, and Claire Irvan, the financial coordinator for OHSU’s Adult and Pediatric Bone Marrow Transplant and CAR-T program, as the non-faculty member. Kotek also reappointed Jim Carlson, the former longtime head of the Oregon Health Care Association, to the board.

Kotek has not yet selected a replacement for current OHSU board chair Wayne Monfries. His second four-year term finishes Sept. 30. An OHSU spokeswoman earlier told WW Monfries plans to step down as chair on Oct. 1, although an OHSU spokesperson said he may remain on the board until the governor finds a successor.

The Oregon Senate Rules Committee will consider Kotek’s appointments Sept. 23-25.