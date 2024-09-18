Rene Gonzalez and Carmen Rubio Are Headed for a Showdown

In less than two months, Portland voters will entrust 14 people to usher in an entirely new form of government for the city.

As of today, the two leading candidates to be the first mayor in that novel structure each face significant challenges.

In the absence of independent polling, it’s difficult to say who’s winning. But campaign fundraising and endorsements by powerful political interests suggest the leading contenders in the mayor’s race are two sitting city commissioners, Carmen Rubio and Rene Gonzalez. (Three other candidates—Mingus Mapps, Keith Wilson and Liv Osthus—have also demonstrated meaningful support.)

Rubio and Gonzalez have much in common. They are both 50 years old, both of Mexican descent, and both hold office behind the dais at City Hall. Both, as The Oregonian and WW have reported, have historically failed to take traffic laws seriously (in that regard, Rubio has clearly outpaced Gonzalez).

Beyond such surface similarities, however, the two could not be further apart in how they operate at City Hall and how they communicate.

Gonzalez started his career at Portland’s largest law firm. He counts the city’s wealthiest citizens and its public safety unions as his strongest supporters. He speaks for them and for people weary of unchecked tents, open fentanyl use, and graffiti. But in his two years on the City Council, Gonzalez has been more talk than accomplishment.

On the flip side, Rubio worked for Mayor Tom Potter before building the Latino Network into a sizable nonprofit. As deferential as Gonzalez is aggressive, Rubio has capitalized on her political experience by chipping away at some of the city’s stickiest problems during her four years on the council. She’s made tangible progress on difficult issues but struggles to convey her accomplishments or her vision of how Portland would be different—or better—under her leadership.

That leaves voters with a tough choice in November. One leading candidate for Portland mayor offers a clear vision for the city, while the other offers a history of results. Neither offers both.

In the following stories, we appraise what they would bring to the mayor’s office.

Carmen Rubio Has an Impressive Résumé. But She Hasn’t Voiced a Vision for the City.

Rene Gonzalez Wants to Make Portland the Safest City in America. To Do It, He Has Linked Arms With Public Safety Unions.