Creditor Sues Sortis Holdings, Alleging Unpaid Loan

The Portland company Portrait Holdings LLC sued Sortis Holdings Inc. on Sept. 16, seeking the repayment of a $250,000 loan and $46,000 in interest.

The company, whose principal is Daniel Portrait, the founder of a Portland design firm, originally lent Sortis Holdings, the owner of Bamboo Sushi and numerous hospitality companies, $250,000 in March 2022, according to the lawsuit.

The loan was then amended twice, increasing the interest rate from 5% to 9% and setting a repayment date of October 2023. But Sortis never paid any interest or principal, the lawsuit says.

After acquiring interests in numerous hospitality businesses during the pandemic, Sortis Holdings since late 2023 has faced a series of lawsuits alleging nonpayment of various obligations.

Sortis Holdings did not respond to a request for comment.