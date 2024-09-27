City of Portland Will Auction Seven Foreclosed Properties Sept. 30

The city of Portland hopes to find buyers Sept. 30 for seven distressed properties it has acquired through foreclosure.

The properties’ owners failed to pay liens and fines related to code violations and lost their properties. Two of the them—the former Gordon’s Fireplace Shop at Northeast 33rd Avenue and Broadway and a home on North Minnesota Avenue—previously appeared in WW’s “Chasing Ghosts” series, which highlights unused or underused properties around the city.

“We want Portlanders to know that we are committed to addressing these properties,” said Kevin Foster, the City’s foreclosure prevention manager. “Whether it’s encouraging the property owners to resolve outstanding issues or inviting new bidders to consider investment opportunities, this foreclosure sale is essential to enhancing the quality of life in Portland’s neighborhoods.”

In an effort to reduce the impact of vacant properties on surrounding neighborhoods, City Council this spring shortened its foreclosure process, giving delinquent owners three months to pay off their obligations after a property is auctioned. They used to have a year to pay up.

Here’s a list of the properties that will be on the block on Monday:

Properties to be auctioned.

(To connect to map links, click here).

The properties will be auctioned Monday Sept. 30 at the Portland Building, room 100 between noon and 2 pm. They will be sold “as is” and buyers must pay in full that day with cash or a cashier’s check.