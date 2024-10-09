Two Ballot Measure Campaigns and Three Caucus PACs Are Flush

With the Nov. 5 general election less than a month away, political action committees are mostly finished building their war chests. On Oct. 1, one of the biggest contributions of 2024 arrived as Oregon Ranked Choice Voting gave the Yes on 117 campaign (which is trying to pass a statewide ranked choice voting measure) $1.07 million for ads.

Much of the fundraising in 2024 involves PACs for legislative caucuses and two ballot measures: Measure 118, which would raise corporate taxes to fund the proposed Oregon Rebate, and ranked choice voting.

Here’s what the numbers look like for those PACs and three others. (One important note: Bring Balance to Salem, which funds Republicans in both chambers, came into 2024 sitting on $3.2 million, so even after beginning to spend the money, it’s still got $4.38 million on hand.)

(Oregon Secretary of State)



