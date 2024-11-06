Bynum Extends Her Lead Slightly as Counties Tally Additional Ballots in Oregon's 5th Congressional District

In a partial answer to one of the biggest remaining questions from the Nov. 5 election, state Rep. Janelle Bynum (D-Happy Valley) this afternoon extended her slim lead over incumbent U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez DeRemer in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District.

With the addition of about 30,000 votes late Wednesday afternoon, Bynum’s lead grew from 6,975 votes to 8,037 votes. Bynum still holds 47% to the vote to 45% for Chavez DeRemer.

The 5th District, the most evenly balanced of Oregon’s six congressional districts, shows about a 5 percentage point registration advantage for Democrats, although Chavez DeRemer, the former mayor of Happy Valley, overcame that advantage in 2022, when she beat Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner.

The 5th District’s registered voters are distributed as follows: 225,722 in Clackamas County; 141,964 in Deschutes; 98,690 in Linn; 39,276 in Marion; and, 37,749 in Multnomah.

As of 5 pm on Nov. 6, according to turnout figures, there appear to be a significant percentage of ballots left to count in Clackamas County, where Bynum is leading by six percentage points. and Marion County, where there are far fewer ballots but where Chavez DeRemer is leading by nearly 30 points.

County clerks will continue to add to the count in the coming days as ballots in but not counted and those postmarked in election day flow in. Clackamas County will next update its count at 5 pm on Nov. 7.







