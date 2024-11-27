Lake Oswego Police Chief Confirms Investigation Involving Clackamas County Commissioner-Elect Melissa Fireside

The Lake Oswego Police Chief George Burke today told WW that his department is conducting a criminal investigation involving Melissa Fireside, a Lake Oswego businesswoman who defeated incumbent Clackamas County Commissioner Mark Shull in the Nov. 5 general election.

“I am confirming we are conducting an investigation involving Melissa Fireside,” Burke says.

Burke declined to answer questions about the nature of the investigation or to provide any other details. Burke’s confirmation of the investigation comes after the Clackamas County District Attorney’s office rejected WW’s Nov. 18 public records request relating to Firestone, citing an exemption that allows law enforcement agencies to withhold materials related to a pending criminal investigation.

Fireside, 43, who has been involved in numerous committees in Clackamas County and ran unsuccessfully for Lake Oswego City Council in 2020, ran this year with the backing of the Democratic Party of Clackamas County and a variety of progressive groups and Democratic elected officials. She beat Shull, who is a retired military officer and staunch conservative, 51.74% to 48.26% for the Position 4 seat.

The Oregonian reported on Nov. 26 that police served a search warrant at Fireside’s home Oct. 30 “in connection with felony theft allegations,” suggesting the investigation has been pending for some time. The Clackamas County DA’s office declined to comment on that story, which means Burke’s brief comment today marks the first official verbal confirmation of an investigation.

Mark Cogan, Fireside’s attorney, cautioned against jumping to conclusions. “My client, Ms. Fireside, is presumed innocent and nothing has been proven,” Cogan says. “The facts and details of the matter have not been furnished to us and I hope people will not rush to judgement.”



