In Wake of November Election, Kotek Urges Biden to Designate Owyhee Canyonlands a National Monument

After seeing Republicans sweep the White House and both chambers of Congress last month, Gov. Tina Kotek is urging President Joe Biden to designate the Owyhee Canyonlands in Southeast Oregon a national monument.

That would protect the environmentally sensitive area from further commercial development, including mining.

“In August, I asked that a designation be prepared in case Congress failed to pass legislation before the end of the current session,” Kotek wrote to Biden Nov. 22. “The devastating consequences for the future of this iconic landscape are simply too great not to act now. Please proceed with a national monument designation.”

That plea echoes a pressure campaign from Oregon environmental groups, led by the Bend-based Oregon Natural Desert Association and the Oregon League of Conservation voters. The groups have gathered more than 70,000 signatures in support of protecting the rugged region that some people refer to as Oregon’s Grand Canyon and have placed billboards in high-traffic spots, such as the Morrision Bridge/downtown exit off Interstate 5.

Two members of Oregon’s congressional delegation, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz (R-Ore.) have introduced bills in Washington D.C. that would declare the Owyhee a wilderness area. That designation would provide a different and higher level of protection for the Owyhee than a national monument designation would. But a wilderness designation requires passage through both congressional chambers. Meanwhile a president can create a national monument with the stroke of a pen.

Beltway dynamics are at play: Wyden has been pursuing Owyhee protections for many years. His bill, which would protection 1.1 million acres, resulted from a long series of meetings with a broad variety of stakeholders in the Owyhee. The lightly populated region includes numerous cattle ranches and also sits on deposits of minerals, including lithium and precious metals. Bentz, whose 2nd Congressional District includes the Owyhee, proposed a smaller, less restrictive wilderness area in a bill he introduced last month.

Neither he, nor Wyden or U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) has shown any enthusiasm for the national monument alternative. They would prefer a legislative solution. But the time for that is quickly running out and a GOP-led Congress in 2025 is unlikely to favor protecting additional public lands.

Related: Ron Wyden Could Ask President Biden to Protect the Owyhee Canyonlands. Why Hasn’t He?

Kotek’s letter suggests she fears Congress will not have time to pass and reconcile Wyden and Bentz’s bills before year’s end, leaving a national monument designation the best option.

“The broad support across a spectrum of conservation, recreation, economic, and local interests reflects the collaboration and consensus we strive for in Oregon when seeking a federal action such as this,” Kotek wrote to the president. “I have appreciated our partnership with your administration on many important policy initiatives. This one would be a wonderful capstone to our work together.”