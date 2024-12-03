Street Roots Executive Director Kaia Sand Is on Leave

Kaia Sand, the longtime executive director of the nonprofit advocacy group and street newspaper Street Roots, quietly went on leave from the organization in October.

Sand’s leave from the organization, which is best known for hiring houseless people to sell weekly editions of the newspaper on local sidewalks, was confirmed this evening by Nick Bjork, the board chair of Street Roots.

“Kaia Sand is currently on leave,” Bjork wrote in a text message. “I am not able to share any additional information at this time.”

It’s unclear why Sand is on leave or whether she will return to the organization she helped grow. Sand declined to comment when reached by phone Tuesday afternoon.

Sand took the helm of Street Roots in 2017 and helped guide its growth as both a media outlet and advocacy arm for the unhoused population.

Street Roots underwent a couple of big changes this year. The nonprofit moved its outreach operations and newsroom into a larger and more modern office space in Old Town, thanks in part to a $1.1 million grant from the Portland Clean Energy Fund, a tax on large retailers. And the nonprofit news organization ProPublica recently added Street Roots the newspaper to its local reporting network for a one-year partnership that aims to grow the newsroom’s reporting scope and staff. (As part of that partnership, Street Roots and ProPublica hired a managing editor to oversee the newsroom.)







