PHOTOS: Portlanders Protest Elon Musk’s Federal Employee Firing Spree

President Donald Trump handed over the future employment of federal employees to Cybertruck billionaire Elon Musk, who in turn will evaluate their future employment using an AI tool.

In response to this techno-dystopia, Portlanders responded with an analog custom: They rallied with hand-lettered posters outside the 911 Federal Building in the Lloyd District.

The Feb. 19 “Save Our Services” rally, shown here in photos by Brian Brose, included appearances by U.S. Rep. Maxine Dexter (D-Ore.) and Portland City Councilor Angelita Morillo, who called for greater protections for federal benefits and workers.

Our new robot overlords could not be reached for comment.