Brim-Edwards, Singleton to Propose Lobbying Rules for Multnomah County

Commissioners Shannon Singleton (left) and Julia Brim-Edwards (right) are seeking more transparency in the lobbying that surrounds the budget crafted by County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson (center).

A nascent effort to bring lobbying rules to Multnomah County will go public on March 11, when commissioners Julia Brim-Edwards and Shannon Singleton bring a draft ordinance describing registration and reporting rules before the county’s governing board.

Commissioners plan a work session on the matter, with any vote taking place later in the year. If passed, the lobbying rules would bring Multnomah County up to speed with the city of Portland and the Metro regional government, which both require lobbyists to register, giving their own names, phone numbers and addresses, as well as information about the people or agencies that employ them.

“It’s long past time to draw back the curtains and establish greater transparency in the county’s policy, budgeting and decision-making process,” Brim-Edwards said in a statement.

The draft ordinance would require individuals and entities that spend more than five hours lobbying in given quarter to report their activities. Consistent with State law, the draft ordinance requires that any gifts or lobbying expenses that exceed $50 be reported quarterly, as well.

WW reported on the county’s lack of lobbying rules last month. That absence is particularly noteworthy at the county, which in the last fiscal year paid out more than a third of its $3.3 billion budget to contractors.