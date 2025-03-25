County Homeless Services Director Abruptly Retiring

The director of Multnomah County’s embattled Homeless Services Department is retiring, County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson announced this morning.

Dan Field has led the office, until recently called the Joint Office of Homeless Services, since 2023. (It’s overseen by the county but funded in tandem with Portland City Hall.) His last day is June 16, and Deputy Director Anna Plumb will assume the role of interim director, the county said.

Field’s departure comes with Homeless Services in financial distress. Vega Pederson held a press conference last month to disclose a surprisingly large $104 million deficit at the agency, and ask for $70 million from the state and regional government Metro to make up the shortfall.

Gov. Tina Kotek and Metro President Lynn Peterson were leery of that request. Instead, they demanded the county open its books, and the resulting data dump confirmed what WW had previously reported: Homeless Services used one-time funding to bankroll ongoing services like shelter beds, in essence erecting those shelters at the edge of a fiscal cliff.

As recently as last week, Field was on a media blitz explaining and defending those spending choices.

In her announcement today, Vega Pederson emphasized that Field, who has been on the job for nearly two years, took the job to transition the department out of stagnant period and spur spending on direct services to the unhoused.

“Dan took on a role of critical importance to our community at a pivotal time and has led with determination, accountability, honesty and compassion,’’ Chair Jessica Vega Pederson said in response to his retirement notice. “I am grateful for his leadership in delivering on his goals and moving the work so far forward.”