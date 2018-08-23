Hannah Brumbles went to a St. Helens Walmart in the spring to buy her first legal firearm after turning 18. Her father says that purchase is a family tradition, and he's taken three of his children to buy guns after their 18th birthdays. But Walmart refused to sell Hannah a rifle in April, citing a new company policy to restrict firearm sales to people over the age of 21 in the wake of a mass shooting in Parkland, Fla.