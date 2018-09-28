The story, which lays out a detailed timeline of Kaepernick's evolution from exile to icon, contains the first details about who should get credit for making Kaepernick a socially potent pitchman. The story says Nike nearly dropped Kaepernick from its roster of endorsers last year, until one executive quashed that idea. It also says Wieden + Kennedy, which manages the Nike account from Portland's Pearl District, came to the shoe giant this year with an idea for how to get Kaepernick off the bench.