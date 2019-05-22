Oregon's Finest, which sits across Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from the Oregon Convention Center, declined to discuss the shirt. But Susan Ford, an intellectual property lawyer with the firm Jordan Ramis, says using the Blazers' logo does appear to be either a case of trademark infringement or, "because the Blazers are famous, trademark dilution." Ford says under the U.S. Trademark Act, also known as the Lanham Act, the aggrieved party in a situation like this can collect monetary damages and, if necessary, seek injunctive relief, including "a seizure order from federal marshals so they can destroy the goods."